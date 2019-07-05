Share Page Support Us
Behind the Camera: The Cinematographer's Art by Leonard Maltin

Behind the Camera: The Cinematographer’s Art by Leonard Maltin (W4857). A brilliant study of the great American cameramen, including full-length interviews with five legendary masters: Hal Mohr; Conrad Hall; Hal Rosson; Lucien Ballard; and Arthur C. Miller.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. Cover has wear and tears in the corner on front and backside. See photos for details.

  • Language: English


Authors: Leonard Maltin
Subject: Arthur C. Miller | Conrad Hall | Hal Mohr | Hal Rosson | Lucien Ballard

