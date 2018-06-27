Beautiful Scenes from a Fantasy World – Background Illustrations and Scenes from Anime and Manga Works

View larger $39.95 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 180627-73949-1

ISBN-10: 4756249663

ISBN-13: 978-4756249661

Weight: 2.07 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Studio: PIE International

Item Release Date: May 1, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Have you ever imagined living in a fantasy world? Beautiful castles, islands floating in the air, a ride on an airship or resting with the fairies under a mushroom umbrella? Then this book is for you.

Beautiful Scenes from a Fantasy World is the second title in the Everyday Scenes from Parallel Worlds series. It showcases background artworks featuring fantasy worlds: celestial castles, pirate ships sailing through the clouds, retro-futuristic inventions, deserted architectural spaces, towns that have sunk under the ocean, an enchanted forest, and a space locomotive that runs in a neo-futuristic world. Featuring only a few anthro angels, dragons and other imaginary animals, attention is focused primarily on the beauty of the illustrated backgrounds from popular anime, manga and game creators.

The fantasy illustrations in this collection are beyond your wildest imaginings and will surprise and inspire all kinds of art lovers. It might even make you look at the world differently.

Specifications

Pages: 160

Size: 10.2 x 0.8 x 10.5 in

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Game/Video Game | Monster Movies | PIE International | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art