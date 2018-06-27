Share Page Support Us
Beautiful Scenes from a Fantasy World – Background Illustrations and Scenes from Anime and Manga Works

Have you ever imagined living in a fantasy world? Beautiful castles, islands floating in the air, a ride on an airship or resting with the fairies under a mushroom umbrella? Then this book is for you.

Beautiful Scenes from a Fantasy World is the second title in the Everyday Scenes from Parallel Worlds series. It showcases background artworks featuring fantasy worlds: celestial castles, pirate ships sailing through the clouds, retro-futuristic inventions, deserted architectural spaces, towns that have sunk under the ocean, an enchanted forest, and a space locomotive that runs in a neo-futuristic world. Featuring only a few anthro angels, dragons and other imaginary animals, attention is focused primarily on the beauty of the illustrated backgrounds from popular anime, manga and game creators.

The fantasy illustrations in this collection are beyond your wildest imaginings and will surprise and inspire all kinds of art lovers. It might even make you look at the world differently.

  • Pages: 160
  • Size: 10.2 x 0.8 x 10.5 in

