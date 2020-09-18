Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Beastie Boys Swiss Cheese Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2020)

Beastie Boys Swiss Cheese Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2020)
View larger

$39.99

$33.98


8 in stock


VinylSKU: 200918-81965-1
UPC: 803343224740
Part No: PARA322LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Beastie Boys  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Parachute Recording
Original U.S. Release: June 26, 1998
Item Release Date: September 25, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beastie Boys Swiss Cheese Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2020).

This release features, for the first time on vinyl, The Beasties’ entire set performed at the Open Air Festival in St. Gallen, Switzerland, marking as it does the first live release from this period of the group’s career, and one of the first recordings available to feature Mix Master Mike on stage with them.

Released July 14, 1998 by Capitol Records, The Beastie Boys fifth studio album Hello Nasty sold 680,000 copies in its first week of release, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It went on to win two Grammy Awards at the 1999 ceremony, and it also marked the addition of DMC champion, Mix Master Mike, to the group’s line-up. The Beasties had begun touring prior to the album’s release, as 1998 was the third year of their Tibetan Freedom Concerts, which had started in 1996 and in ’98 were taking place at Washington DC’s RFK Stadium over the weekend of 13th & 14th June. Following these events the Beastie Boys moved across to Europe, playing a couple of festival dates in Germany and a one off at London’s Brixton Academy. On June 26th they were in St. Gallen, Switzerland, for that year’s Open Air Festival, performing a stunning set that was recorded for FM Radio Broadcast, transmitted both across Europe and synched across a number of US stations as well.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Intro By Mix Master Mike
  • Time For Livin'
  • Brand New
  • Sure Shot
  • Shake Your Rump
  • The Move
  • Sabrosa
  • Side B
  • Root Down 1
  • Root Down 2
  • Skills To Pay The Bills
  • Slow And Low
  • Body Movin'
  • Lighten Up
  • Side C
  • Something's Got To Give
  • Egg Man/Flute Loop
  • Pass The Mic
  • It's The New Style 1
  • It's The New Style 2
  • Tough Guy
  • B.E.A.S.T.I.E.
  • Side D
  • I Want Some
  • Remote Control
  • Alright Hear This
  • Three MC's and One DJ
  • So What'cha Want
  • Intergalactic
  • Sabotage

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 80 mi


Artists: Beastie Boys

Related Items

U2 Rattle and Hum
Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell Vinyl Edition
Frank Sinatra That’s Life Vinyl Edition Reprise Records FS1020 (1966) [A72]
Janis Joplin at Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco 1967 Bob Masse 24 x 36 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Janis Joplin at Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco 1967 Bob Masse 16×24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Rush in Concert – Civic Arena Pittsburgh, PA 24 x 36 inch Music Concert Poster
Miles Davis A Tribute to Jack Johnson Vinyl Edition
Michael Jackson Album Covers 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
46th Street Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Kim Hunter for Clare Boothe Luce’s The Women (June 1973)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster

Categories

Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Parachute Recording | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *