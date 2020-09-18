$39.99
$33.98
UPC: 803343224740
Part No: PARA322LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Beastie Boys items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Parachute Recording
Original U.S. Release: June 26, 1998
Item Release Date: September 25, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Beastie Boys Swiss Cheese Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2020).
This release features, for the first time on vinyl, The Beasties’ entire set performed at the Open Air Festival in St. Gallen, Switzerland, marking as it does the first live release from this period of the group’s career, and one of the first recordings available to feature Mix Master Mike on stage with them.
Released July 14, 1998 by Capitol Records, The Beastie Boys fifth studio album Hello Nasty sold 680,000 copies in its first week of release, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It went on to win two Grammy Awards at the 1999 ceremony, and it also marked the addition of DMC champion, Mix Master Mike, to the group’s line-up. The Beasties had begun touring prior to the album’s release, as 1998 was the third year of their Tibetan Freedom Concerts, which had started in 1996 and in ’98 were taking place at Washington DC’s RFK Stadium over the weekend of 13th & 14th June. Following these events the Beastie Boys moved across to Europe, playing a couple of festival dates in Germany and a one off at London’s Brixton Academy. On June 26th they were in St. Gallen, Switzerland, for that year’s Open Air Festival, performing a stunning set that was recorded for FM Radio Broadcast, transmitted both across Europe and synched across a number of US stations as well.
Playlists
- Side A
- Intro By Mix Master Mike
- Time For Livin'
- Brand New
- Sure Shot
- Shake Your Rump
- The Move
- Sabrosa
- Side B
- Root Down 1
- Root Down 2
- Skills To Pay The Bills
- Slow And Low
- Body Movin'
- Lighten Up
- Side C
- Something's Got To Give
- Egg Man/Flute Loop
- Pass The Mic
- It's The New Style 1
- It's The New Style 2
- Tough Guy
- B.E.A.S.T.I.E.
- Side D
- I Want Some
- Remote Control
- Alright Hear This
- Three MC's and One DJ
- So What'cha Want
- Intergalactic
- Sabotage
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 80 mi
Artists: Beastie Boys
Related Items
Categories
Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Parachute Recording | Vinyl