View larger $39.99 $33.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

8 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200918-81965-1

UPC: 803343224740

Part No: PARA322LP

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Beastie Boys items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Parachute Recording

Original U.S. Release: June 26, 1998

Item Release Date: September 25, 2020

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beastie Boys Swiss Cheese Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2020).

This release features, for the first time on vinyl, The Beasties’ entire set performed at the Open Air Festival in St. Gallen, Switzerland, marking as it does the first live release from this period of the group’s career, and one of the first recordings available to feature Mix Master Mike on stage with them.

Released July 14, 1998 by Capitol Records, The Beastie Boys fifth studio album Hello Nasty sold 680,000 copies in its first week of release, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It went on to win two Grammy Awards at the 1999 ceremony, and it also marked the addition of DMC champion, Mix Master Mike, to the group’s line-up. The Beasties had begun touring prior to the album’s release, as 1998 was the third year of their Tibetan Freedom Concerts, which had started in 1996 and in ’98 were taking place at Washington DC’s RFK Stadium over the weekend of 13th & 14th June. Following these events the Beastie Boys moved across to Europe, playing a couple of festival dates in Germany and a one off at London’s Brixton Academy. On June 26th they were in St. Gallen, Switzerland, for that year’s Open Air Festival, performing a stunning set that was recorded for FM Radio Broadcast, transmitted both across Europe and synched across a number of US stations as well.

Playlists

Side A

Intro By Mix Master Mike

Time For Livin'

Brand New

Sure Shot

Shake Your Rump

The Move

Sabrosa

Side B

Root Down 1

Root Down 2

Skills To Pay The Bills

Slow And Low

Body Movin'

Lighten Up

Side C

Something's Got To Give

Egg Man/Flute Loop

Pass The Mic

It's The New Style 1

It's The New Style 2

Tough Guy

B.E.A.S.T.I.E.

Side D

I Want Some

Remote Control

Alright Hear This

Three MC's and One DJ

So What'cha Want

Intergalactic

Sabotage

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 80 mi



Artists: Beastie Boys

Related Items

Categories

Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Parachute Recording | Vinyl