Beastie Boys Book Hardcover Edition

View larger $50.00 $31.00 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190115-77002-1

UPC: 9780812995541

ISBN-10: 0812995546

ISBN-13: 9780812995541

Weight: 4.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Spiegel and Grau

Item Release Date: October 30, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A panoramic experience that tells the story of Beastie Boys, a book as unique as the band itself by band members ADROCK and Mike D, with contributions from Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, Luc Sante and more.

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • NAMED ONE OF THE BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR BY Rolling Stone, The Guardian and Paste

Formed as a New York City hardcore band in 1981, Beastie Boys struck an unlikely path to global hip hop superstardom. Here is their story, told for the first time in the words of the band. Adam “ADROCK” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond offer revealing and very funny accounts of their transition from teenage punks to budding rappers; their early collaboration with Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin; the debut album that became the first hip hop record ever to hit #1, Licensed to Ill—and the album’s messy fallout as the band broke with Def Jam; their move to Los Angeles and rebirth with the genre-defying masterpiece Paul’s Boutique; their evolution as musicians and social activists over the course of the classic albums Check Your Head, Ill Communication, and Hello Nasty and the Tibetan Freedom Concert benefits conceived by the late Adam “MCA” Yauch; and more. For more than thirty years, this band has had an inescapable and indelible influence on popular culture.

With a style as distinctive and eclectic as a Beastie Boys album, Beastie Boys Book upends the typical music memoir. Alongside the band narrative you will find rare photos, original illustrations, a cookbook by chef Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of Beastie Boys’ New York, mixtape playlists, pieces by guest contributors, and many more surprises.

Specifications

Pages: 590

Size: 6.8 x 2 x 9.7 in



Subject: Beastie Boys

Authors: Adam Horovitz | Michael Diamond

Contributors: Amy Poehler | Colson Whitehead | Luc Sante | Spike Jonze | Wes Anderson

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | Music Videos | Musical | Spiegel and Grau