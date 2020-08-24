Battleground DVD Edition (2012) Neil MacKay [304]

$7.99
$4.99
UPC: 812491013557
Part No: WGU01355D
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Horror
Studio: Well Go USA
Item Release Date: August 28, 2012
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Six bank robbers become stranded in a off the grid forest when their vehicle goes missing during the planning of their escape from the police. Now stranded and on a time crunch to make their flight headed out of the country they try to walk out of the forest. they soon encounter Hugh Lambe as a Vietnam veteran who was mentally damaged somehow in during the conflict and now kills anyone who enters his forest using his military training and some tactics used by the VietCong. At first the bank robbers do not seem to know who they are dealing with, the training and experience their adversary has, but they soon figure it out.
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 89 min
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bob Cymbalski | Bryan Larkin | Hugh Lambe
Directors: Neil Mackay
Project Name: Battleground
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Flavor | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV | Well Go USA