Battleground DVD Edition (2012) Neil MacKay [304]

View larger $7.99 $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 200824-81815-1

UPC: 812491013557

Part No: WGU01355D

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Horror

Studio: Well Go USA

Item Release Date: August 28, 2012

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Six bank robbers become stranded in a off the grid forest when their vehicle goes missing during the planning of their escape from the police. Now stranded and on a time crunch to make their flight headed out of the country they try to walk out of the forest. they soon encounter Hugh Lambe as a Vietnam veteran who was mentally damaged somehow in during the conflict and now kills anyone who enters his forest using his military training and some tactics used by the VietCong. At first the bank robbers do not seem to know who they are dealing with, the training and experience their adversary has, but they soon figure it out.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Region: 1

Runtime: 89 min

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bob Cymbalski | Bryan Larkin | Hugh Lambe

Directors: Neil Mackay

Project Name: Battleground

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Flavor | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV | Well Go USA