Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Battleground DVD Edition (2012) Neil MacKay [304]

Battleground DVD Edition (2012) Neil MacKay [304]
View larger

$7.99

$4.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 200824-81815-1
UPC: 812491013557
Part No: WGU01355D
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Horror
Studio: Well Go USA
Item Release Date: August 28, 2012
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Six bank robbers become stranded in a off the grid forest when their vehicle goes missing during the planning of their escape from the police. Now stranded and on a time crunch to make their flight headed out of the country they try to walk out of the forest. they soon encounter Hugh Lambe as a Vietnam veteran who was mentally damaged somehow in during the conflict and now kills anyone who enters his forest using his military training and some tactics used by the VietCong. At first the bank robbers do not seem to know who they are dealing with, the training and experience their adversary has, but they soon figure it out.

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 89 min
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bob Cymbalski | Bryan Larkin | Hugh Lambe
Directors: Neil Mackay
Project Name: Battleground

Related Items

Only God Forgives: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Cliff Martinez Limited Edition Double LP
Don Coscarelli’s The Beastmaster 23 x 33 inch German Movie Poster (1982) [9344]
POP Games Overwatch Mercy Vinyl Action Figure #304 [POP01]
Alien Special Mondo Edition Original Soundtrack
Star Trek 163 Trading Card Set (1991) Impel Company [1241]
Curse of the Crimson Altar – Boris Karloff, Christopher Lee
The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
TV Treasures Magazine No. 1: Adam West Remembers Batman 30th Anniversary Collector’s Issue (Winter 1997) [0241]
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature

Categories

Action | Cult Flavor | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV | Well Go USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *