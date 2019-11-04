Share Page Support Us
Batman: The Movie 23 x 33 inch German Promotional Movie Poster (1966)

Details

Batman: The Movie German Promotional Movie Poster (1966). Batman hält die Welt in Atem.

Cast included Adam West as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Burt Ward as Robin / Dick Grayson, Lee Meriwether as The Catwoman, Cesar Romero as The Joker, Burgess Meredith as The Penguin, Frank Gorshin as The Riddler, and Alan Napier as Alfred.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 23.25 x 33 in

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Frank Gorshin | Lee Meriwether
Directors: Leslie H. Martinson
Project Name: Batman: The Movie (1966)

