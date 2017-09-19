Batman: The Dark Knight – Master Race (Dark Knight III)

View larger $29.99 $22.49 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

7 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 170919-67663-1

UPC: 9781401265137

ISBN-13: 978-1-4012-6513-7

Weight: 3.0 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Batman items

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: DC Entertainment

Item Release Date: September 19, 2017

Details

One of the most highly anticipated sequels of all-time is finally here in BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT: MASTER RACE!

In 1986, Frank Miller introduced his iconic take on Batman and changed the face of comics forever. Now, three decades after BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, Miller himself has returned with a third chapter to his groundbreaking saga.

It’s been three years since the Batman defeated Lex Luthor and saved the world from tyranny. Three years since anyone has seen Gotham City’s guardian alive. Wonder Woman, Queen of the Amazons…Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern…Superman, the Man of Steel. . . all of the Dark Knight’s allies have retreated from the front lines of the war against injustice.

But now a new war is beginning. An army of unimaginable power led by Superman’s own daughter is preparing to claim Earth as their new world.

The only force that can stop this master race—Batman—is dead.

Long live the new Batman. . .

Collecting the full nine-issue miniseries and its mini-comic tie-in issues, BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT: MASTER RACE features incredible artwork from comics icon Andy Kubert (FLASHPOINT), as well as Klaus Janson (THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS), John Romita Jr. (ALL-STAR BATMAN), Eduardo Risso (100 BULLETS) and Frank Miller himself!

A highly anticipated sequel in the landmark Dark Knight Saga depicts a world gone awry in the aftermath of the toppling of Lex Luthor and the apparent death of Batman, in a volume that also collects nine mini-comics from the Master Race monthly periodicals.

Following the toppling of Lex Luthor and the supposed death of Batman, Gotham City and the planet come under threat from the mysterious Master Race.

Frank Miller began his career in comics in the late 1970s and rose to fame while first drawing, and then writing, Daredevil for Marvel Comics. He was also the creative force behind BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, BATMAN: YEAR ONE and BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT STRIKES AGAIN. His many works have not only redefined classic characters, but also, on a few occasions, revitalized the comics industry. His multi-award-winning graphic novel 300 was brought to full-blooded life in the 2007 motion picture of the same name, and in 2008 he directed the feature film Will Eisner’s The Spirit. His creator-owned crime saga Sin City first hit the page in 1991, and then the silver screen in 2005, with Miller on board as co-director with Robert Rodriguez. The two returned to direct the sequel Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, released in 2014 and featuring two new stories by Miller. In 2015, Miller returned to his best-selling series with the highly anticipated BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT: MASTER RACE.

