Batman 11 x 17 inch Comic Art Poster Signed by Artist Ken Lashley [D60]

Batman 11 x 17 inch Comic Art Poster Signed by Artist Ken Lashley. The poster was signed by the artist at New York Comic Con while he appeared at Artist’s Alley in 2017.

Batman has been adapted into numerous incarnations, including the 1960s Batman television series played by Adam West, and in films by Michael Keaton in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), Christian Bale in The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012), and Ben Affleck in the DC Extended Universe (2016). In 1989, Warner Bros. released the live-action feature film Batman, directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton as the title character. The film won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction. Batman’s success spawned three sequels: Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997), the latter two of which were directed by Joel Schumacher, and replaced Keaton as Batman with Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively.

Kevin Conroy, Jason O’Mara, and Will Arnett, among others, have provided the character’s voice for an animated series of films.

The item is in great condition with minor bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

