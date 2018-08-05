Share Page Support Us
Bat Island Adventure (Legend of the Bat) Folded Ad Booklet – Shaw Brothers Studio (1978) [LBY13]

$24.99

$19.97


1 in stock


Press BookletSKU: 180805-74929-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: August 7, 1978
Rating: NR
Details

The Shaw Brothers Studio film Bat Island Adventure is also called: Clans of Intrigue 2: Legend of the Bat; and Legend of the Bat.

The item is in acceptable condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10.5 x 15.25 in. folded / 21 x 15.25 in. spread

Cast: Ching-Ying Lam | Chung Wang | Hua Yueh | Lai Wang | Li Ching | Lung Ti | Norman Chu | On-On Yu | Tony Liu | Tung-Shing Yee | Wah Yuen | Yat Chor Yuen | Yun Ling
Directors: Yuen Chor
Project Name: Bat Island Adventure

