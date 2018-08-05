Bat Island Adventure (Legend of the Bat) Folded Ad Booklet – Shaw Brothers Studio (1978) [LBY13]

$24.99
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: August 7, 1978
Rating: NR
The Shaw Brothers Studio film Bat Island Adventure is also called: Clans of Intrigue 2: Legend of the Bat; and Legend of the Bat.
The item is in acceptable condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
- Size: 10.5 x 15.25 in. folded / 21 x 15.25 in. spread
Cast: Ching-Ying Lam | Chung Wang | Hua Yueh | Lai Wang | Li Ching | Lung Ti | Norman Chu | On-On Yu | Tony Liu | Tung-Shing Yee | Wah Yuen | Yat Chor Yuen | Yun Ling
Directors: Yuen Chor
Project Name: Bat Island Adventure
