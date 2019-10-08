$6.99
$2.97
CDSKU: 191008-79366-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Drama
Studio: SONY Music
Item Release Date: August 27, 2002
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Barbershop: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD (2002).
The item is in great condition with a small hole in the sleeve. Disc in great condition. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 59
Project Name: Barbershop
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Buddy Films | CD | Comedy | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | SONY Music