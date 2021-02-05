Share Page Support Us
Bandai America DragonBall Super Dragon Stars Vegeta 6.5 inch Action Figure – Series 7

$28.99

$23.97


3 in stock


figureSKU: 210205-84979-1
UPC: 045557359959
Part No: BNAI59959
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Bandai
Original U.S. Release: July 5, 2015
Item Release Date: January 7, 2021
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Dragon Stars series is comprised of highly-detailed and articulated figures from Dragonball Super. Standing tall at 6.5 inches, having 16 or more points of articulation, and a set of additional hands, these figures can be posed in over 9,000 positions. Each figure also includes extra hands or accessories.

Welcome the fierce battles of Dragon Ball into your world with these superior 6.5-inch Dragon Stars action figures. Finely crafted and intricately detailed, this is the highest order of quality, and as close as you can get to the real thing. You can be the star of your own Dragon Ball battles, inspired by the show and limited only by your imagination.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.5 in
  • Material: Plastic

Cast: Masako Nozawa | Naoki Tatsuta | Ryô Horikawa
Project Name: Dragon Ball Super

