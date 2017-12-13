Twitter
Bakugan Battle Brawlers Deka Fear Ripper Green + 1 Metal Card Series 1 Sega Toys

$21.98

$16.98


1 in stock


Green BallSKU: 171213-68960-1
UPC: 778988798683
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Answer the call to brawl and decide the fate of the galaxy with the Bakugan Battle Brawlers Deka Fear Ripper + 1 Metal Card Series 1 from Spin Master and Sega Toys!

Bakugan Deka are the massive shock troops of the Bakugan Warriors. These special edition, collectible Bakugan are lethal in combat and heavily armored.

Note: The item is new and still in the original packaging. Packaging has signs of wear, with some creases, bends and a few small tears. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 3.2 x 7.4 x 8.1 in

Cast: Carter Hayden | Jason Deline | Julie Lemieux
Subject: Bakugan Battle Brawlers

