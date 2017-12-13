Bakugan Battle Brawlers Deka Fear Ripper Green + 1 Metal Card Series 1 Sega Toys

$21.98
$16.98
UPC: 778988798683
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Answer the call to brawl and decide the fate of the galaxy with the Bakugan Battle Brawlers Deka Fear Ripper + 1 Metal Card Series 1 from Spin Master and Sega Toys!
Bakugan Deka are the massive shock troops of the Bakugan Warriors. These special edition, collectible Bakugan are lethal in combat and heavily armored.
Note: The item is new and still in the original packaging. Packaging has signs of wear, with some creases, bends and a few small tears. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 3.2 x 7.4 x 8.1 in
Cast: Carter Hayden | Jason Deline | Julie Lemieux
Subject: Bakugan Battle Brawlers
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures