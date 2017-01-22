Twitter
Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Blanket

Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Blanket
$32.00

From: $23.40


5 in stock
36 x 58 inch Polar Fleece Blanket
Material: polyester
Description: 100% Polyester Blanket, made from soft napped, insulating polar fleece
48 x 80 inch Polar Fleece Blanket
Material: polyester
Description: 100% Polyester Blanket, made from soft napped, insulating polar fleece
36 x 58 inch Woven Throw
Material: polyester
Description: 100% Polyester Custom woven for highly detail prints, finished with fringed trim
48 x 80 inch Woven Throw
Material: polyester
Description: 100% Polyester Custom woven for highly detail prints, finished with fringed trim
36 x 58 inch Polar Fleece Blanket
Part No: ATRI140
Weight: 1 lbs
Material: polyester
Description: 100% Polyester Blanket, made from soft napped, insulating polar fleece
Condition: New
36 x 58 inch Woven Throw
Weight: 1.05 lbs
Material: polyester
Description: 100% Polyester Custom woven for highly detail prints, finished with fringed trim
Condition: New
Product Types: Blankets
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Science Fiction
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Blankets | Science Fiction | Throwback Space | Trev

