Astro Boy: The Complete Series 4-Disc DVD Set

Details
The Original Anime Superhero is Back!
Blast off with the brand new adventures of ASTRO BOY in this 2003 reboot of Tezuka Osamu’s classic series that started the anime explosion. Filled with exciting action, humor, and drama, ASTRO BOY tells the story of a young robot boy modeled after the son of a research scientist. This atomic-powered robot becomes a reluctant superhero who fights for justice and peace – for humans and robots alike!
Enjoy all 50 episodes on 4 discs featuring the rebirth of Astro at the hands of benevolent Dr. O’Shay, battles against evil robot creators Skunk and Shadow, and saving the day as an eco-warrior!
Disc 1
- Power Up!
- Rocket Ball
- Destination Deimos
- Into Thin Air
- Rainbow Canyon
- Atlas
- Astro vs. Atlas
- Neon Express
- Franken
- The Venus Robots
Disc 2
- Robot Circus
- Reviving Jumbo
- Little Sister, Big Trouble
- Micro Adventure
- Only a Machine
- Robot Hunters
- The Rise of Pluto
- The Fall of Acheron
- Robot Boy
- Dawn of the Techno-Revolution
- Dragon Lake
- The Legend of Tohron
- Lost in Outland
Disc 3
- The March of the Micro Bears
- Deep City
- The Blue Knight
- Old Dog, New Tricks
- Hydra-Jacked
- The Case of the Phantom Fowl
- Geo-Raider
- Gideon
- Secret of the Blue Knight
- Fairy Tale
- Shape Shifter
- Firebird
- Space Academy
Disc 4
- Atlas Strikes Back!
- Battle-Bot
- Time Hunters
- Escape from Volcano Island
- Avalanche
- Battle of Steel Island
- Undercover
- Into the Dragon’s Lair
- The Night Before the Revolution
- Robotonia
- Showdown At Robotonia
- Journey to Tomorrow
- Astro Reborn
- The Final Battle
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Audio: Dolby Digital
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 1011
Cast: Candi Milo | Dorian Harewood | Greg Cipes | Gregg Berger | Lara Jill Miller | Maile Flanagan | Makoto Tsumura | Olivia Hack | Sandy Martin | Tabitha St. Germain
Authors: Osamu Tezuka
