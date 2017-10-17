Twitter
Astro Boy: The Complete Series 4-Disc DVD Set

$15.98

$10.59


2 in stock


Details

The Original Anime Superhero is Back!

Blast off with the brand new adventures of ASTRO BOY in this 2003 reboot of Tezuka Osamu’s classic series that started the anime explosion. Filled with exciting action, humor, and drama, ASTRO BOY tells the story of a young robot boy modeled after the son of a research scientist. This atomic-powered robot becomes a reluctant superhero who fights for justice and peace – for humans and robots alike!

Enjoy all 50 episodes on 4 discs featuring the rebirth of Astro at the hands of benevolent Dr. O’Shay, battles against evil robot creators Skunk and Shadow, and saving the day as an eco-warrior!

Disc 1

  1. Power Up!
  2. Rocket Ball
  3. Destination Deimos
  4. Into Thin Air
  5. Rainbow Canyon
  6. Atlas
  7. Astro vs. Atlas
  8. Neon Express
  9. Franken
  10. The Venus Robots

Disc 2

  1. Robot Circus
  2. Reviving Jumbo
  3. Little Sister, Big Trouble
  4. Micro Adventure
  5. Only a Machine
  6. Robot Hunters
  7. The Rise of Pluto
  8. The Fall of Acheron
  9. Robot Boy
  10. Dawn of the Techno-Revolution
  11. Dragon Lake
  12. The Legend of Tohron
  13. Lost in Outland

Disc 3

  1. The March of the Micro Bears
  2. Deep City
  3. The Blue Knight
  4. Old Dog, New Tricks
  5. Hydra-Jacked
  6. The Case of the Phantom Fowl
  7. Geo-Raider
  8. Gideon
  9. Secret of the Blue Knight
  10. Fairy Tale
  11. Shape Shifter
  12. Firebird
  13. Space Academy

Disc 4

  1. Atlas Strikes Back!
  2. Battle-Bot
  3. Time Hunters
  4. Escape from Volcano Island
  5. Avalanche
  6. Battle of Steel Island
  7. Undercover
  8. Into the Dragon’s Lair
  9. The Night Before the Revolution
  10. Robotonia
  11. Showdown At Robotonia
  12. Journey to Tomorrow
  13. Astro Reborn
  14. The Final Battle

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 1011

Cast: Candi Milo | Dorian Harewood | Greg Cipes | Gregg Berger | Lara Jill Miller | Maile Flanagan | Makoto Tsumura | Olivia Hack | Sandy Martin | Tabitha St. Germain
Authors: Osamu Tezuka

