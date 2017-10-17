Astro Boy: The Complete Series 4-Disc DVD Set

View larger $15.98 $10.59 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

The Original Anime Superhero is Back!

Blast off with the brand new adventures of ASTRO BOY in this 2003 reboot of Tezuka Osamu’s classic series that started the anime explosion. Filled with exciting action, humor, and drama, ASTRO BOY tells the story of a young robot boy modeled after the son of a research scientist. This atomic-powered robot becomes a reluctant superhero who fights for justice and peace – for humans and robots alike!

Enjoy all 50 episodes on 4 discs featuring the rebirth of Astro at the hands of benevolent Dr. O’Shay, battles against evil robot creators Skunk and Shadow, and saving the day as an eco-warrior!

Disc 1

Power Up! Rocket Ball Destination Deimos Into Thin Air Rainbow Canyon Atlas Astro vs. Atlas Neon Express Franken The Venus Robots

Disc 2

Robot Circus Reviving Jumbo Little Sister, Big Trouble Micro Adventure Only a Machine Robot Hunters The Rise of Pluto The Fall of Acheron Robot Boy Dawn of the Techno-Revolution Dragon Lake The Legend of Tohron Lost in Outland

Disc 3

The March of the Micro Bears Deep City The Blue Knight Old Dog, New Tricks Hydra-Jacked The Case of the Phantom Fowl Geo-Raider Gideon Secret of the Blue Knight Fairy Tale Shape Shifter Firebird Space Academy

Disc 4

Atlas Strikes Back! Battle-Bot Time Hunters Escape from Volcano Island Avalanche Battle of Steel Island Undercover Into the Dragon’s Lair The Night Before the Revolution Robotonia Showdown At Robotonia Journey to Tomorrow Astro Reborn The Final Battle

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Audio: Dolby Digital

Region: 1

Runtime: 1011

Cast: Candi Milo | Dorian Harewood | Greg Cipes | Gregg Berger | Lara Jill Miller | Maile Flanagan | Makoto Tsumura | Olivia Hack | Sandy Martin | Tabitha St. Germain

Authors: Osamu Tezuka

