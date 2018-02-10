Astro Boy Alectralights Collectible Light Up Pin SDCC 2009

$12.99
Featured is a collectible Astro Boy Alectralights Light Up Pin. The item was distributed at New York Comic Con in 2009, just ahead of the release of the 2009 film animated adaptation starring Freddie Highmore as Astro, Nicolas Cage as Dr. Tenma and Kristen Bell as Cora. The film was based on the original manga by Osamu Tezuka.
The item has never been used and is still sealed in the original packaging. The battery may need to be replaced and there are instructions included on how to use. The item is being sold strictly as a collector’s item and there is no warranty offered.
- Lights up when activated
- Limited Edition Distributed at Conventions
- Size: 1x1.25 in
