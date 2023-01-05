- Cast: Arielle Carver-O'Neill | Bruce Campbell | Dana DeLorenzo | Emilia Burns | Hemky Madera | Jill Marie Jones | Joel Tobeck | Lee Majors | Lindsay Farris | Lucy Lawless | Michelle Hurd | Pepi Sonuga | Ray Santiago | Samara Weaving | Stephen Lovatt | Stephen Ure | Ted Raimi
- Project Name: Ash vs Evil Dead
- Creators: Sam Raimi
- Product Types: Memorabilia | Television
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Television | Horror | Television
- Studios: Starz
- More: Bruce Campbell | Lee Majors | Lucy Lawless | Sam Raimi
Ash Vs Evil Dead NYCC and SDCC Exclusive Promotional Foam Chainsaw Hand Puppet Bruce Campbell. Given out during New York Comic Con and San Diego Comic Con to promote Season One of the Starz cult television series Ash Vs Evil Dead.
Minor wear on item. Please review listing images for condition details.
