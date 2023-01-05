View larger $50.59

$45.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Col

SKU: 230106-105322

Weight: 2.5 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Ash Vs Evil Dead NYCC and SDCC Exclusive Promotional Foam Chainsaw Hand Puppet Bruce Campbell. Given out during New York Comic Con and San Diego Comic Con to promote Season One of the Starz cult television series Ash Vs Evil Dead.

Minor wear on item. Please review listing images for condition details.

Related Items