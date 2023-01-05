Share Page Support Us
Ash Vs Evil Dead NYCC and SDCC Exclusive Promotional Foam Chainsaw Hand Puppet Bruce Campbell

View larger
$50.59
$45.99
See Options

1 in stock
Col
SKU: 230106-105322
Weight: 2.5 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ash Vs Evil Dead NYCC and SDCC Exclusive Promotional Foam Chainsaw Hand Puppet Bruce Campbell. Given out during New York Comic Con and San Diego Comic Con to promote Season One of the Starz cult television series Ash Vs Evil Dead.

Minor wear on item. Please review listing images for condition details.

