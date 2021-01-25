Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season One Hardcover Edition with Slipcover

$40.00
Details
This official behind-the-scenes companion to the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian features exclusive concept art, character and costume sketches, and vehicle and creature designs.
The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian takes fans behind the scenes of the first ever live-action Star Wars television series. Filled with concept art, sketches, and interviews with key cast, crew, and creatives, including executive producer/showrunner/writer Jon Favreau and executive producer/director Dave Filoni, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will provide readers with an exclusive look at a whole new universe of Star Wars characters, locations, and vehicles.
Premiering in November 2019 as a key launch title for Disney+, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of galactic gunslinger Din Djarin and the Child as they traverse the outer systems of the galaxy and evade remnants of the Empire. Readers will encounter early visual and conceptual ideas for these new characters and unexplored frontiers, filled with crime syndicates, bounty hunters, and smugglers. The gritty, lived-in cantinas and spaceports are populated by a talented cast that includes Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones), Werner Herzog (Fitzcarraldo, Grizzly Man), Nick Nolte (48 Hours), Gina Carano (Haywire, Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Carl Weathers (Rocky).
Specifications
- Size: 11 x 0.88 x 11.85 in
- Pages: 256
- Language: English
Cast: Amy Sedaris | Carl Weathers | Chris Bartlett | Emily Swallow | Giancarlo Esposito | Gina Carano | Katy M. O'Brian | Ming-Na Wen | Misty Rosas | Nick Nolte | Omid Abtahi | Pedro Pascal | Rio Hackford | Taika Waititi | Temuera Morrison | Werner Herzog
Project Name: The Mandalorian
Authors: Phil Szostak
