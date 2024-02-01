Anthony James In the Heat of the Night Original Press Publicity Photo [P71]

View larger $17.49

$15.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pto

SKU: 240201-113086

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Anthony James In the Heat of the Night Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by Norman Jewison, In the Heat of the Night also starred Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Warren Oates, Lee Grant, Larry Gates, James Patterson, William Schallert, Beah Richards, Peter Whitney, Kermit Murdock, Larry D. Mann, Matt Clark, Arthur Malet, Fred Stewart, Quentin Dean, Scott Wilson, Timothy Scott and William Watson.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.