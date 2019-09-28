View larger $14.00 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190928-79094-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Item Release Date: February 1, 1999

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Animation Magazine 13th Anniversary Issue (February 1999) Celebrating 13 Lucky Years.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: Animation Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction