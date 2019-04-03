$12.99
$7.99
190116SKU: 190403-77660-1
UPC: 071896482898
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 071896482898
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
American Karate Magazine Ernie Reyes Jr. Rich Vecchiolla (May 1987).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: American Karate
Subject: Ernie Reyes Jr. | Rich Vecchiolla