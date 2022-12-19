American Commando: Evans Carlson, His WW II Marine Raiders, and America’s First Special Forces Mission Hardcover First Edition by John Wukovits [S85]

View larger $7.69

American Commando: Evans Carlson, His WW II Marine Raiders, and America’s First Special Forces Mission Hardcover First Edition by John Wukovits.

Before the Green Berets. Before the Navy SEALs. Before the Army Rangers. There was the Long Patrol.

November 1942: in the hellish combat zone of Guadalcanal, one man would make history.

Lieutenant Colonel Evans Carlson was considered a maverick by many of his comrades and seen as a traitor by some. He spent years observing guerrilla tactics all over the world, and knew that those tactics could be adapted effectively by the Marines.

Here for the first time is a riveting account of one man, one battalion, and one mission that would resonate through the annals of military history.

