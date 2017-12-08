Aliens: The Set Photography: Behind the Scenes of James Cameron’s 1986 Masterpiece

View larger $39.95 $28.90 - Select Qty - 1

ISBN-10: 1785651498

ISBN-13: 9781785651496

Weight: 3.10 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: July 18, 1986

Item Release Date: August 9, 2016

Rating: R

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of James Cameron’s groundbreaking science fiction classic comes the first, official record of the shoot. Through candid, high-quality stills we see the cast and crew at work, in costume, rehearsing, in make-up, and during filming. Some choice pieces of original concept art add greater context to the shoot and showcase the remarkable level of design. Also features insightful quotes from original interviews.

A new hardback photography book documenting the making of Aliens, the 1986 smash hit movie directed by James Cameron. Aliens: The Set Photography reveals a unique new perspective on the making of James Cameron’s film as the focus shifts behind the cameras to capture the director, cast and crew as they bring the second action-packed installment of the Alien saga to the big screen. Released to coincide with the thirtieth anniversary of the movie, Aliens: The Set Photography features brand-new insights and memories from Carrie Henn (Newt) and Jenette Goldstein (Private Vasquez). With a wealth of never-before-seen pictures including casting publicity shots, behind-the-scenes ‘between-take’ breaks, weapons, vehicles and much more, Aliens: The Set Photography acts as a sumptuous visual celebration of this sci-fi classic.

Pages: 144

Size: 10x12 in

Cast: Al Matthews | Bill Paxton | Carrie Henn | Jenette Goldstein | Lance Henriksen | Mark Rolston | Michael Biehn | Paul Reiser | Ricco Ross | Sigourney Weaver | William Hope

Directors: James Cameron

Subject: Aliens

Authors: Simon Ward

