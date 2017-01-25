Alien Prey Pillow Case

$19.00
From: $14.30
Part No: TCF295
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Material: soft polyester
Description: Light weight, ultra-soft feel polyester, printed on front
Condition: New
Size Chart20 x 28 inch Soft Pillowcase FB PrintSKU: 170126-62598
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Material: soft polyester
Description: Light weight, ultra-soft feel polyester, printed on front and back
Condition: New
Size Chart
View All: Alien items
Product Types: Home Goods | Pillow Cases
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Trev | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Pillow Cases | Science Fiction | Thriller | Throwback Space | Trev | Twentieth Century Fox