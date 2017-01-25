Twitter
Alien Prey Pillow Case

Alien Prey Pillow Case
$19.00

From: $14.30


5 in stock
20 x 28 inch Soft Pillowcase Front Print
Material: soft polyester
Description: Light weight, ultra-soft feel polyester, printed on front
20 x 28 inch Soft Pillowcase Front PrintSKU: 170126-62598-1
Part No: TCF295
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Material: soft polyester
Description: Light weight, ultra-soft feel polyester, printed on front
Condition: New
20 x 28 inch Soft Pillowcase FB PrintSKU: 170126-62598
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Material: soft polyester
Description: Light weight, ultra-soft feel polyester, printed on front and back
Condition: New
View All: Alien  items
Product Types: Home Goods | Pillow Cases
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Trev | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott

