Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case

$19.00

From: $14.30


5 in stock
20 x 28 inch Soft Pillowcase Front Print
Size Chart
Material: soft polyester
Description: Light weight, ultra-soft feel polyester, printed on front
20 x 28 inch Soft Pillowcase FB Print
Size Chart
Material: soft polyester
Description: Light weight, ultra-soft feel polyester, printed on front and back
View All: Alien  items
Product Types: Home Goods | Pillow Cases
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Trev | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Details

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Pillow Cases | Science Fiction | Thriller | Throwback Space | Trev | Twentieth Century Fox

