Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds is an unforgettable masterpiece that is considered one of the most terrifying films from the Master of Suspense. When beautiful, blonde Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) travels to Bodega Bay in pursuit of eligible bachelor Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor), she is inexplicably attacked by a seagull. Suddenly, thousands of birds begin to flock into town, preying on schoolchildren and residents in a terrifying series of attacks. Mitch and Melanie must fight for their lives against a deadly force that cannot be explained or stopped in this film that makes you want to “hold onto something and watch!” (Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide).

Special Features

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Birds

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

The Birds: Hitchcock's Monster Movie

All About The Birds

Tippi Hedren's Screen Test

Deleted Scenes

The Original Ending

Hitchcock / Truffaut Interview Excerpts

The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)

Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)

Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Storyboard Sequence

Production Photographs

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 120 min

Audio: DTS Digital Surround

