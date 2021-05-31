Share Page Support Us
Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover

Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210530-87210-1
UPC: 191329162200
Part No: 61215465
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds is an unforgettable masterpiece that is considered one of the most terrifying films from the Master of Suspense. When beautiful, blonde Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) travels to Bodega Bay in pursuit of eligible bachelor Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor), she is inexplicably attacked by a seagull. Suddenly, thousands of birds begin to flock into town, preying on schoolchildren and residents in a terrifying series of attacks. Mitch and Melanie must fight for their lives against a deadly force that cannot be explained or stopped in this film that makes you want to “hold onto something and watch!” (Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide).

Special Features

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Birds
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Birds: Hitchcock's Monster Movie
  • All About The Birds
  • Tippi Hedren's Screen Test
  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Original Ending
  • Hitchcock / Truffaut Interview Excerpts
  • The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)
  • Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
  • Storyboard Sequence
  • Production Photographs

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 120 min
  • Audio: DTS Digital Surround
