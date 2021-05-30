Share Page Support Us
Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover

Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover
Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover
Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210530-87207-1
UPC: 191329162217
Part No: 61215466
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

One of the most shocking films of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho changed the thriller genre forever. After its original release in 1960, the film was censored for decades…until now. Join the Master of Suspense on a chilling journey as an unsuspecting victim (Janet Leigh) visits the Bates Motel and falls prey to one of cinema’s most notorious psychopaths—Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Featuring one of the most iconic scenes in film history—the famous “shower scene,” Psycho is “still terrifying after all these years” (Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide).

Special Features

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Psycho (1960) - Uncut
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Making of Psycho
  • Psycho Sound
  • In The Master's Shadow: Hitchcock's Legacy
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut
  • Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
  • The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
  • The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
  • The Psycho Archives
  • Posters and Psycho Ads
  • Lobby Cards
  • Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
  • Production Photographs
  • Psycho Theatrical Trailers
  • Psycho Re-release Trailers
  • Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of "Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho"
  • In The Master's Shadow: Hitchcock's Legacy

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Audio: DTS Digital Surround
  • Runtime: 109 min
