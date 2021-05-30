Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover

View larger $29.99

One of the most shocking films of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho changed the thriller genre forever. After its original release in 1960, the film was censored for decades…until now. Join the Master of Suspense on a chilling journey as an unsuspecting victim (Janet Leigh) visits the Bates Motel and falls prey to one of cinema’s most notorious psychopaths—Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Featuring one of the most iconic scenes in film history—the famous “shower scene,” Psycho is “still terrifying after all these years” (Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide).

Special Features

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Psycho (1960) - Uncut

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

The Making of Psycho

Psycho Sound

In The Master's Shadow: Hitchcock's Legacy

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho

The Shower Scene: With and Without Music

The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass

The Psycho Archives

Posters and Psycho Ads

Lobby Cards

Behind-the-Scenes Photographs

Production Photographs

Psycho Theatrical Trailers

Psycho Re-release Trailers

Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of "Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho"

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: DTS Digital Surround

Runtime: 109 min

