Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover

- Cast: Anthony Perkins | Frank Albertson | Janet Leigh | John Anderson | John Gavin | John McIntire | Lurene Tuttle | Martin Balsam | Mort Mills | Patricia Hitchcock | Simon Oakland | Vaughn Taylor | Vera Miles
- Directors: Alfred Hitchcock
- Project Name Psycho
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Formats: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | Digital
- Genres: Horror | Mystery | Thrillers
- Studios: Universal
- Original Release Date: September 8, 1960
- Product Release Date: May 25, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Alfred Hitchcock | Anthony Perkins | Janet Leigh
One of the most shocking films of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho changed the thriller genre forever. After its original release in 1960, the film was censored for decades…until now. Join the Master of Suspense on a chilling journey as an unsuspecting victim (Janet Leigh) visits the Bates Motel and falls prey to one of cinema’s most notorious psychopaths—Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Featuring one of the most iconic scenes in film history—the famous “shower scene,” Psycho is “still terrifying after all these years” (Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide).
Special Features
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Psycho (1960) - Uncut
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- The Making of Psycho
- Psycho Sound
- In The Master's Shadow: Hitchcock's Legacy
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
- The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
- The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
- The Psycho Archives
- Posters and Psycho Ads
- Lobby Cards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Production Photographs
- Psycho Theatrical Trailers
- Psycho Re-release Trailers
- Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of "Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho"
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Audio: DTS Digital Surround
- Runtime: 109 min
