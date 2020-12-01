Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: DragonLance Calendar 1988 [F05]

$28.99
$22.70
calSKU: 201201-83536-1
UPC: 046363088880
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Calendars
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy
Item Release Date: January 1, 1988
Details
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: DragonLance Calendar 1988.
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 13
- Size: approx. 12x12 in.
Artists: Clyde Caldwell | Jeff Easley | Keith Parkinson | Larry Elmore