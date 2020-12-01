Share Page Support Us
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: DragonLance Calendar 1988 [F05]

SKU: 201201-83536-1
UPC: 046363088880
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Calendars
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy
Item Release Date: January 1, 1988
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: DragonLance Calendar 1988.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

  • Pages: 13
  • Size: approx. 12x12 in.


Artists: Clyde Caldwell | Jeff Easley | Keith Parkinson | Larry Elmore

