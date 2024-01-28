Adult Film Star Tina Russell RARE Original Portrait Press Photo [P32]

View larger $38.50

$35.00 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pto

SKU: 240129-113008

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Adult Film Star Tina Russell RARE Original Portrait Press Photo. Tina Russell is one of the best known and most popular of the pre-Linda Lovelace era adult film actresses. In 1973, she wrote her autobiography, entitled “Porno Star.” Her films include Sensuous Vixens, The Presidential Peepers, The Blowhard, The Hardy Girls, Doctor’s Teenage Dilemma, A Touch of Genie, Deep Throat Part II, Not Just Another Woman, Dutch Girls, Big Thing, Madame Zenobia, The Birds and the Beads, All in the Sex Family, Linda Can’t Stop, Sleepy Head, Whatever Happened to Miss September?, Honeymoon Suite, The Sexualist: A Voyage to the World of Forbidden Love, The Erotic Memoirs of a Male Chauvinist Pig, The New Comers, Hypnorotica, Joe Rock Superstar, The Whistle Blowers, Bedroom Bedlam, Devil’s Due, The Filthiest Show in Town, Campus Girls, The Hooker Convention, Keyholes Are for Peeping, Meatball, So Sweet So Dead, Sexual Customs in Scandinavia, Side Street Girls, A Time to Love, Is There Sex After Death?, The Magical Ring, Millie’s Homecoming, Sex USA, Dark Dreams, The Oral Generation, The Girls in 7-C, The Debauchers and Bacchanale.