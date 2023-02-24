Actress Marla Landi in The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) Movie Press Publicity Photo [M75]

- Cast: André Morell | Christopher Lee | David Oxley | Ewen Solon | Francis De Wolff | Helen Goss | John Le Mesurier | Judi Moyens | Marla Landi | Michael Hawkins | Miles Malleson | Peter Cushing | Sam Kydd
- Directors: Terence Fisher
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Horror | Mystery
- Studios: United Artists
- More: Christopher Lee | Peter Cushing
Italian-born Actress Marla Landi in The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) Movie Press Publicity Photo.
Some storage wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: André Morell | Christopher Lee | David Oxley | Ewen Solon | Francis De Wolff | Helen Goss | John Le Mesurier | Judi Moyens | Marla Landi | Michael Hawkins | Miles Malleson | Peter Cushing | Sam Kydd | Terence Fisher
- Shows / Movies: The Hound of the Baskervilles
- Genres: Horror | Mystery
- Companies: United Artists
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals