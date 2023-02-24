Share Page Support Us
Actress Marla Landi in The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) Movie Press Publicity Photo [M74]

$19.69
$17.90
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Print
SKU: 230224-106688
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Italian-born Actress Marla Landi in The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) Movie Press Publicity Photo.

Some storage wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

