View larger $16.39

$14.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pto

SKU: 240201-113078

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Actress Helen Craig Original Press Publicity Photo. Helen Craig has appeared in Kojak, Spencer’s Pilots, The Bionic Woman, Rich Man Poor Man, The Waltons, The Blue Knight, The Wide World of Mystery, The Family Holvak, Rancho Deluxe, The Legend of Lizzie Borden, The Sporting Club, Celanese Theatre, The Snake Pit and They Live by Night.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.