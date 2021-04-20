A House Is Not a Home (1964) Original Lobby Card Press Photo – Shelley Winters [H20]

View larger $19.99

$15.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210420-86617-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



A House Is Not a Home (1964) Original Lobby Card Press Photo Shelley Winters. The film tells the story of notorious New York City Madam Polly Adler, set during the Roaring Twenties.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 10x8 in

Related Items