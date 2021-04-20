A House Is Not a Home (1964) Original Lobby Card Press Photo – Shelley Winters [H20]

- Cast: Broderick Crawford | Cesar Romero | Connie Gilchrist | Jesse White | Kaye Ballard | Lisa Seagram | Meri Welles | Mickey Shaughnessy | Ralph Taeger | Robert Taylor | Shelley Winters
- Directors: Russell Rouse
- Project Name A House Is Not a Home
- Subject Shelley Winters
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | History
- Studios: Embassy Pictures
- Original Release Date: August 12, 1964
- Rating: NR
- More: Cesar Romero | Shelley Winters
A House Is Not a Home (1964) Original Lobby Card Press Photo Shelley Winters. The film tells the story of notorious New York City Madam Polly Adler, set during the Roaring Twenties.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Broderick Crawford | Cesar Romero | Connie Gilchrist | Jesse White | Kaye Ballard | Lisa Seagram | Meri Welles | Mickey Shaughnessy | Ralph Taeger | Robert Taylor | Russell Rouse | Shelley Winters
- Shows / Movies: A House Is Not a Home
- Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | History
- Studios / Manufacturers: Embassy Pictures
- Product Types: Originals | Originals