75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster

Item Release Date: March 23, 2003

Details

For sale is a special 75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative Poster that was distributed in addition to the standard annual Academy Awards poster, which are created and distributed every year. Since this was the 75th Anniversary of the Oscars, the Academy issued this limited additional version to honor 75 years of the Oscar ceremony.

The left side of the stunning poster features the poster art for every Best Picture winner leading up to that year. It also includes the winner for the 75th edition – Chicago directed by Rob Marshall. Chicago became the first musical to win Best Picture since 1968’s Oliver.

The item is in great condition with slight creases and wear along the edges. The poster has a satin finish and is printed on a heavyweight paper stock. It will be shipped rolled.

Here are the list of nominees and winners for the 75th Academy Awards. The winners were announced during the awards ceremony on March 23, 2003 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Best Picture

Chicago – Martin Richards, producer

Gangs of New York – Alberto Grimaldi and Harvey Weinstein, producers

The Hours – Robert Fox and Scott Rudin, producers

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, and Fran Walsh, producers

The Pianist – Roman Polanski, Alain Sarde, and Robert Benmussa, producers

Best Director

Roman Polanski – The Pianist

Rob Marshall – Chicago

Martin Scorsese – Gangs of New York

Stephen Daldry – The Hours

Pedro Almodóvar – Talk to Her

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Pianist as Władysław Szpilman

Nicolas Cage – Adaptation. as Charlie Kaufman / Donald Kaufman

Michael Caine – The Quiet American as Thomas Fowler

Daniel Day-Lewis – Gangs of New York as Bill “The Butcher” Cutting

Jack Nicholson – About Schmidt as Warren R. Schmidt

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman – The Hours as Virginia Woolf

Salma Hayek – Frida as Frida Kahlo

Diane Lane – Unfaithful as Constance “Connie” Sumner

Julianne Moore – Far from Heaven as Cathy Whitaker

Renée Zellweger – Chicago as Roxie Hart

Best Supporting Actor

Chris Cooper – Adaptation. as John Laroche

Ed Harris – The Hours as Richard “Richie” Brown

Paul Newman – Road to Perdition as John Rooney

John C. Reilly – Chicago as Amos Hart

Christopher Walken – Catch Me If You Can as Frank Abagnale, Sr.

Best Supporting Actress

Catherine Zeta-Jones – Chicago as Velma Kelly

Kathy Bates – About Schmidt as Roberta Hertzel

Queen Latifah – Chicago as Matron “Mama” Morton

Julianne Moore – The Hours as Laura McGrath Brown

Meryl Streep – Adaptation. as Susan Orlean

Best Original Screenplay

Talk to Her – Pedro Almodóvar

Far from Heaven – Todd Haynes

Gangs of New York – Jay Cocks, Steven Zaillian, and Kenneth Lonergan

My Big Fat Greek Wedding – Nia Vardalos

Y Tu Mamá También – Carlos Cuarón and Alfonso Cuarón

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Pianist – Ronald Harwood based on the book by Władysław Szpilman

About a Boy – Peter Hedges, Chris Weitz, and Paul Weitz based on the book by Nick Hornby

Adaptation. – Charlie Kaufman and Donald Kaufman based on the book The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean

Chicago – Bill Condon based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins

The Hours – David Hare based on the novel by Michael Cunningham

Best Animated Feature Film

Spirited Away – Hayao Miyazaki

Ice Age – Chris Wedge

Lilo & Stitch – Chris Sanders

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – Jeffrey Katzenberg

Treasure Planet – Ron Clements

Best Foreign Language Film

Nowhere in Africa (Germany) in German – Caroline Link

The Crime of Father Amaro (Mexico) in Spanish – Carlos Carrera

Hero (China) in Mandarin – Zhang Yimou

The Man Without a Past (Finland) in Finnish – Aki Kaurismäki

Zus & Zo (Netherlands) in Dutch – Paula van der Oest

Best Documentary Feature

Bowling for Columbine – Michael Moore and Michael Donovan

Daughter from Danang – Gail Dolgin and Vicente Franco

Prisoner of Paradise – Malcolm Clarke and Stuart Sender

Spellbound – Jeffrey Blitz and Sean Welch

Winged Migration – Jacques Perrin

Best Documentary Short Subject

Twin Towers – Bill Guttentag and Robert David Port

The Collector of Bedford Street – Alice Elliott

Mighty Times: The Legacy of Rosa Parks – Robert Hudson and Bobby Houston

Why Can’t We Be a Family Again? – Roger Weisberg and Murray Nossel

Best Live Action Short Film

This Charming Man – Martin Strange-Hansen and Mie Andreasen

Fait D’Hiver – Dirk Beliën and Anja Daelemans

I’ll Wait for the Next One… (J’Attendrai Le Suivant…) – Philippe Orreindy and Thomas Gaudin

Inja (Dog) – Steven Pasvolsky and Joe Weatherstone

Johnny Flynton – Lexi Alexander and Alexander Buono

Best Animated Short Film

The ChubbChubbs! – Eric Armstrong

Das Rad – Chris Stenner and Heidi Wittlinger

Katedra – Tomek Baginski

Mike’s New Car – Pete Docter and Roger Gould

Mount Head – Kōji Yamamura

Best Original Score

Frida – Elliot Goldenthal

Catch Me If You Can – John Williams

Far from Heaven – Elmer Bernstein

The Hours – Philip Glass

Road to Perdition – Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile – Music by Eminem, Jeff Bass, and Luis Resto; Lyrics by Eminem

“I Move On” from Chicago – Music by John Kander; Lyrics by Fred Ebb

“Burn It Blue” from Frida – Music by Elliot Goldenthal; Lyrics by Julie Taymor

“The Hands That Built America” from Gangs of New York – Music and Lyrics by Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen

“Father and Daughter” from The Wild Thornberrys Movie – Music and Lyrics by Paul Simon

Best Sound Editing

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Mike Hopkins and Ethan Van der Ryn

Minority Report – Richard Hymns and Gary Rydstrom

Road to Perdition – Scott Hecker

Best Sound

Chicago – Michael Minkler, David Lee, and Dominick Tavella

Gangs of New York – Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, and Ivan Sharrock

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges, and Hammond Peek

Road to Perdition – Scott Millan, Bob Beemer, and John Pritchett

Spider-Man – Kevin O’Connell, Greg P. Russell, and Ed Novick

Best Art Direction

Chicago – Art Direction: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

Frida – Art Direction: Felipe Fernández del Paso; Set Decoration: Hania Robledo

Gangs of New York – Art Direction: Dante Ferretti; Set Decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Art Direction: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Dan Hennah and Alan Lee

Road to Perdition – Art Direction: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Best Cinematography

Road to Perdition – Conrad L. Hall

Chicago – Dion Beebe

Far from Heaven – Edward Lachman

Gangs of New York – Michael Ballhaus

The Pianist – Pawel Edelman

Best Makeup

Frida – John E. Jackson and Beatrice De Alba

The Time Machine – John M. Elliott Jr. and Barbara Lorenz

Best Costume Design

Chicago – Colleen Atwood

Frida – Julie Weiss

Gangs of New York – Sandy Powell

The Hours – Ann Roth

The Pianist – Anna B. Sheppard

Best Film Editing

Chicago – Martin Walsh

Gangs of New York – Thelma Schoonmaker

The Hours – Peter Boyle

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Michael Horton

The Pianist – Hervé de Luze

Best Visual Effects

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Jim Rygiel, Randall William Cook, Alex Funke, and Joe Letteri

Spider-Man – John Dykstra, Scott Stokdyk, Anthony LaMolinara, and John Frazier

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – Rob Coleman, Pablo Helman, John Knoll, and Ben Snow

Printed on heavyweight paper with a satin finish

Rare release celebrating 75th anniversary of Academy Awards

Specifications

Size: 27x40 in



