75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster
75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.


Item Release Date: March 23, 2003
Details

For sale is a special 75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative Poster that was distributed in addition to the standard annual Academy Awards poster, which are created and distributed every year. Since this was the 75th Anniversary of the Oscars, the Academy issued this limited additional version to honor 75 years of the Oscar ceremony.

The left side of the stunning poster features the poster art for every Best Picture winner leading up to that year. It also includes the winner for the 75th edition – Chicago directed by Rob Marshall. Chicago became the first musical to win Best Picture since 1968’s Oliver.

The item is in great condition with slight creases and wear along the edges. The poster has a satin finish and is printed on a heavyweight paper stock. It will be shipped rolled.

Here are the list of nominees and winners for the 75th Academy Awards. The winners were announced during the awards ceremony on March 23, 2003 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Best Picture

Chicago – Martin Richards, producer
Gangs of New York – Alberto Grimaldi and Harvey Weinstein, producers
The Hours – Robert Fox and Scott Rudin, producers
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, and Fran Walsh, producers
The Pianist – Roman Polanski, Alain Sarde, and Robert Benmussa, producers

Best Director

Roman Polanski – The Pianist
Rob Marshall – Chicago
Martin Scorsese – Gangs of New York
Stephen Daldry – The Hours
Pedro Almodóvar – Talk to Her

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Pianist as Władysław Szpilman
Nicolas Cage – Adaptation. as Charlie Kaufman / Donald Kaufman
Michael Caine – The Quiet American as Thomas Fowler
Daniel Day-Lewis – Gangs of New York as Bill “The Butcher” Cutting
Jack Nicholson – About Schmidt as Warren R. Schmidt

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman – The Hours as Virginia Woolf
Salma Hayek – Frida as Frida Kahlo
Diane Lane – Unfaithful as Constance “Connie” Sumner
Julianne Moore – Far from Heaven as Cathy Whitaker
Renée Zellweger – Chicago as Roxie Hart

Best Supporting Actor

Chris Cooper – Adaptation. as John Laroche
Ed Harris – The Hours as Richard “Richie” Brown
Paul Newman – Road to Perdition as John Rooney
John C. Reilly – Chicago as Amos Hart
Christopher Walken – Catch Me If You Can as Frank Abagnale, Sr.

Best Supporting Actress

Catherine Zeta-Jones – Chicago as Velma Kelly
Kathy Bates – About Schmidt as Roberta Hertzel
Queen Latifah – Chicago as Matron “Mama” Morton
Julianne Moore – The Hours as Laura McGrath Brown
Meryl Streep – Adaptation. as Susan Orlean

Best Original Screenplay

Talk to Her – Pedro Almodóvar
Far from Heaven – Todd Haynes
Gangs of New York – Jay Cocks, Steven Zaillian, and Kenneth Lonergan
My Big Fat Greek Wedding – Nia Vardalos
Y Tu Mamá También – Carlos Cuarón and Alfonso Cuarón

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Pianist – Ronald Harwood based on the book by Władysław Szpilman
About a Boy – Peter Hedges, Chris Weitz, and Paul Weitz based on the book by Nick Hornby
Adaptation. – Charlie Kaufman and Donald Kaufman based on the book The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean
Chicago – Bill Condon based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins
The Hours – David Hare based on the novel by Michael Cunningham

Best Animated Feature Film

Spirited Away – Hayao Miyazaki
Ice Age – Chris Wedge
Lilo & Stitch – Chris Sanders
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – Jeffrey Katzenberg
Treasure Planet – Ron Clements

Best Foreign Language Film

Nowhere in Africa (Germany) in German – Caroline Link
The Crime of Father Amaro (Mexico) in Spanish – Carlos Carrera
Hero (China) in Mandarin – Zhang Yimou
The Man Without a Past (Finland) in Finnish – Aki Kaurismäki
Zus & Zo (Netherlands) in Dutch – Paula van der Oest

Best Documentary Feature

Bowling for Columbine – Michael Moore and Michael Donovan
Daughter from Danang – Gail Dolgin and Vicente Franco
Prisoner of Paradise – Malcolm Clarke and Stuart Sender
Spellbound – Jeffrey Blitz and Sean Welch
Winged Migration – Jacques Perrin

Best Documentary Short Subject

Twin Towers – Bill Guttentag and Robert David Port
The Collector of Bedford Street – Alice Elliott
Mighty Times: The Legacy of Rosa Parks – Robert Hudson and Bobby Houston
Why Can’t We Be a Family Again? – Roger Weisberg and Murray Nossel

Best Live Action Short Film

This Charming Man – Martin Strange-Hansen and Mie Andreasen
Fait D’Hiver – Dirk Beliën and Anja Daelemans
I’ll Wait for the Next One… (J’Attendrai Le Suivant…) – Philippe Orreindy and Thomas Gaudin
Inja (Dog) – Steven Pasvolsky and Joe Weatherstone
Johnny Flynton – Lexi Alexander and Alexander Buono

Best Animated Short Film

The ChubbChubbs! – Eric Armstrong
Das Rad – Chris Stenner and Heidi Wittlinger
Katedra – Tomek Baginski
Mike’s New Car – Pete Docter and Roger Gould
Mount Head – Kōji Yamamura

Best Original Score

Frida – Elliot Goldenthal
Catch Me If You Can – John Williams
Far from Heaven – Elmer Bernstein
The Hours – Philip Glass
Road to Perdition – Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile – Music by Eminem, Jeff Bass, and Luis Resto; Lyrics by Eminem
“I Move On” from Chicago – Music by John Kander; Lyrics by Fred Ebb
“Burn It Blue” from Frida – Music by Elliot Goldenthal; Lyrics by Julie Taymor
“The Hands That Built America” from Gangs of New York – Music and Lyrics by Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen
“Father and Daughter” from The Wild Thornberrys Movie – Music and Lyrics by Paul Simon

Best Sound Editing

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Mike Hopkins and Ethan Van der Ryn
Minority Report – Richard Hymns and Gary Rydstrom
Road to Perdition – Scott Hecker

Best Sound

Chicago – Michael Minkler, David Lee, and Dominick Tavella
Gangs of New York – Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, and Ivan Sharrock
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges, and Hammond Peek
Road to Perdition – Scott Millan, Bob Beemer, and John Pritchett
Spider-Man – Kevin O’Connell, Greg P. Russell, and Ed Novick

Best Art Direction

Chicago – Art Direction: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
Frida – Art Direction: Felipe Fernández del Paso; Set Decoration: Hania Robledo
Gangs of New York – Art Direction: Dante Ferretti; Set Decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Art Direction: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Dan Hennah and Alan Lee
Road to Perdition – Art Direction: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Best Cinematography

Road to Perdition – Conrad L. Hall
Chicago – Dion Beebe
Far from Heaven – Edward Lachman
Gangs of New York – Michael Ballhaus
The Pianist – Pawel Edelman

Best Makeup

Frida – John E. Jackson and Beatrice De Alba
The Time Machine – John M. Elliott Jr. and Barbara Lorenz

Best Costume Design

Chicago – Colleen Atwood
Frida – Julie Weiss
Gangs of New York – Sandy Powell
The Hours – Ann Roth
The Pianist – Anna B. Sheppard

Best Film Editing

Chicago – Martin Walsh
Gangs of New York – Thelma Schoonmaker
The Hours – Peter Boyle
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Michael Horton
The Pianist – Hervé de Luze

Best Visual Effects

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Jim Rygiel, Randall William Cook, Alex Funke, and Joe Letteri
Spider-Man – John Dykstra, Scott Stokdyk, Anthony LaMolinara, and John Frazier
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – Rob Coleman, Pablo Helman, John Knoll, and Ben Snow

Special Features

  • Printed on heavyweight paper with a satin finish
  • Rare release celebrating 75th anniversary of Academy Awards

Specifications

  • Size: 27x40 in


Filmography: 8 Mile | Bowling for Columbine | Chicago | Frida | Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | Nowhere in Africa | Road to Perdition | Spirited Away | Talk to Her | The ChubbChubbs! | The Pianist | This Charming Man | Twin Towers
Artists: Adrien Brody | Catherine Zeta-Jones | Chris Cooper | Nicole Kidman | Roman Polanski

