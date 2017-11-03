Twitter
Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]

$23.99

$19.99


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171103-68116-1
UPC: 8016811000254
Part No: CD25
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Charles Bronson | Michael Winner  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Distribuzione Intermezzo Media | Legend Italy
Original U.S. Release: July 24, 1974
Item Release Date: April 24, 1996
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This release features the original soundtrack recording for Charles Bronson’s cult classic revenge thriller Death Wish (Il Giustiziiere Della Notte), featuring music composed, conducted and performed by jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

Playlists

  • Death Wish (Main Title)
    Joanna's Theme
    Do a Thing
    Paint Her Mouth
    Rich Country
    Suite Revence: Striking Back/Riverside Park/The Alley/Last Stop
    Ochoa Knose
    Party People
    Fill Your Hand   by: Herbie Hancock

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Al Lewis | Charles Bronson | Damien Leake | Hope Lange | Jack Wallace | Jeff Goldblum | John Herzfeld | Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs | Olympia Dukakis | Robert Kya-Hill | Stuart Margolin | Vincent Gardenia | William Redfield
Directors: Michael Winner
Composers: Herbie Hancock

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Music | Suspense | Thrillers

