Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]

Original U.S. Release: July 24, 1974
Item Release Date: April 24, 1996
Rating: R
This release features the original soundtrack recording for Charles Bronson’s cult classic revenge thriller Death Wish (Il Giustiziiere Della Notte), featuring music composed, conducted and performed by jazz legend Herbie Hancock.
- Death Wish (Main Title)
Joanna's Theme
Do a Thing
Paint Her Mouth
Rich Country
Suite Revence: Striking Back/Riverside Park/The Alley/Last Stop
Ochoa Knose
Party People
Fill Your Hand by: Herbie Hancock
Cast: Al Lewis | Charles Bronson | Damien Leake | Hope Lange | Jack Wallace | Jeff Goldblum | John Herzfeld | Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs | Olympia Dukakis | Robert Kya-Hill | Stuart Margolin | Vincent Gardenia | William Redfield
Directors: Michael Winner
Composers: Herbie Hancock
