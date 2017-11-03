Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]

View larger $23.99 $19.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171103-68116-1

UPC: 8016811000254

Part No: CD25

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Charles Bronson | Michael Winner items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Distribuzione Intermezzo Media | Legend Italy

Original U.S. Release: July 24, 1974

Item Release Date: April 24, 1996

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This release features the original soundtrack recording for Charles Bronson’s cult classic revenge thriller Death Wish (Il Giustiziiere Della Notte), featuring music composed, conducted and performed by jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

Playlists



Joanna's Theme

Do a Thing

Paint Her Mouth

Rich Country

Suite Revence: Striking Back/Riverside Park/The Alley/Last Stop

Ochoa Knose

Party People

Fill Your Hand by: Herbie Hancock Death Wish (Main Title)Joanna's ThemeDo a ThingPaint Her MouthRich CountrySuite Revence: Striking Back/Riverside Park/The Alley/Last StopOchoa KnoseParty PeopleFill Your Hand by:

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Al Lewis | Charles Bronson | Damien Leake | Hope Lange | Jack Wallace | Jeff Goldblum | John Herzfeld | Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs | Olympia Dukakis | Robert Kya-Hill | Stuart Margolin | Vincent Gardenia | William Redfield

Directors: Michael Winner

Composers: Herbie Hancock

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Distribuzione Intermezzo Media | Drama | Featured | Legend Italy | Music | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space