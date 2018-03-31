42nd New York Film Festival Official Poster 38 x 22 inch – Photographed and Signed by Jeff Bridges (2004)

Poster SKU: 180331-71336-1

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Film Noir | Romance

Poster Categories: Art & Creativity | Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Columbia Tri-Star

Original U.S. Release: September 27, 1991

Item Release Date: October 1, 2004

Rating: R

Details

Featured is an original 42nd Annual New York Film Festival Official Promotional Poster from 2004. The poster has a satin finish and features a photo taken by Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges and is also signed by Bridges. These posters were distributed in small quantities by the festival organizers and Bridges, in order to promote the event and Bridges’ photography book.

Jeff Bridges took the behind-the-scenes set photo while working on the film The Fisher King with Robin Williams, Amanda Plummer and Mercedes Ruehl. The 2004 edition of the New York Film Festival included a retrospective of Bridges’ career, which included various appearances by the actor. The event was presented by The Film Society of Lincoln Center and took place at Avery Fisher Hall, Alive Tully Hall and Walter Reade Theater in New York City.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends and creases. There is a soft crease on the top right corner. Poster will be shipped rolled.

Special Features

Two-Color Printing on Quality Heavyweight Paper

Autographed by the Photographer, Actor Jeff Bridges

Specifications

Size: 38x22 in

Cast: Adam Bryant | Amanda Plummer | David Hyde Pierce | Jeff Bridges | Kathy Najimy | Lara Harris | Mercedes Ruehl | Michael Jeter | Paul Lombardi | Richard LaGravenese | Robin Williams | Ted Ross | William Preston

Directors: Terry Gilliam

Subject: Jeff Bridges

Filmography: The Fisher King

Art & Creativity | Columbia Tri-Star | Comedy | Drama | Featured | Film Noir | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Romance | The Museum of Fantastic Art