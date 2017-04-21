2016: Obama’s America DVD Dinesh D’Souza

DVD SKU: 170422-64609-1

UPC: 031398161950

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Documentary | Drama | Mystery

Original U.S. Release: August 24, 2012

Item Release Date: October 16, 2012

Rating: PG

Details

2016 Obama’s America takes audiences on a gripping visual journey into the heart of the worldas most powerful office to reveal the struggle of whether one man’s past will redefine America over the next four years. The film examines the question, “If Obama wins a second term, where will we be in 2016?” Across the globe and in America, people in 2008 hungered for a leader who would unite and lift us from economic turmoil and war. True to Americaas ideals, they invested their hope in a new kind of president, Barack Obama. What they didn’t know is that Obama is a man with a past, and in powerful ways that past defines him–who he is, how he thinks, and where he intends to take America and the world. Immersed in exotic locales across four continents, best selling author Dinesh DaSouza races against time to find answers to Obamaas past and reveal where America will be in 2016. During this journey he discovers how Hope and Change became radically misunderstood, and identifies new flashpoints for hot wars in mankindas greatest struggle. The journey moves quickly over the arc of the old colonial empires, into Americaas empire of liberty, and we see the unfolding realignment of nations and the shape of the global future. Emotionally engaging, 2016 Obamaas America will make you confounded and cheer as you discover the mysteries and answers to your greatest aspirations and worst fears.

The item is in great condition, with slight wear from storage, along with a few bends and corner dings.

Specifications

Runtime: 90

Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: widescreen

Region: 1



Directors: Dinesh D'Souza | John Sullivan

