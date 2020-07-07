Share Page Support Us
12th Annual New York Asian Film Festival Official Program Guide Anthony Chau-Sang Wong Cover (2013)

12th Annual New York Asian Film Festival Official Program Guide Anthony Chau-Sang Wong Cover (2013)
$15.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200707-81209-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

12th Annual New York Asian Film Festival Official Program Guide (2013) Subway Cinema and the Film Society at Lincoln Center. The item is in great condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Subject: Anthony Chau-Sang Wong

