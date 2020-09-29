100 All-Time Country Hall of Fame Hits – Part One 2-Record Vinyl Set (1977) [J50]

View larger $21.99 $17.95 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200929-82159-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western

Studio: TVP Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

100 All-Time Country Hall of Fame Hits – Part One 2-Record Vinyl Set (1977) TVP-1017. Hits by Patsy Cline, Bobby Helms, Tex Williams, Webb Pierce, Brenda Lee, Burl Ives, Rex Allen, Kitty Wells, Ernest Tubb and many more. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2



Artists: Bobby Helms | Brenda Lee | Burl Ives | Ernest Tubb | Kitty Wells | Patsy Cline | Rex Allen | Tex Williams | Webb Pierce

Related Items

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | TVP Records | Vinyl | Western