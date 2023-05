Zenescope Comics Philly VIP Convention + Burlesque Show (2023)

Zenescope

Zenescope Comics is hosting a VIP Event in Philadelphia that includes an Artist Signing, After Party and Burlesque Show. Special guests at the event include artists Sun Khamunaki, John Royle, Mike DeBalfo, Elias Chatzoudis, Anthony Spay, Joe Brusha and more.

The event will feature access to attending artists’ original sketches, raffles, artist panels, games, giveaways, along with a lunch buffet with complimentary beer and wine.

VIP Admission also includes a after party at Franky Bradley’s, a dinner buffet and Burlesque.