World Premiere of Ray Harryhausen Tribute The Primevals at Fantasia International Film Festival (2023)

World Premieres | Jul 23, 2023

Concordia Hall Cinema

Canada > Québec > Montréal > > H3G 1M8

Full Moon Features

fantasiafestival.com

The years-in-development World Premiere of David Allen’s The Primevals at the Fantasia International Film Festival will represent the genesis of a longtime dream by visual effects wizard David Allen, whose career stretched from 1970’s Equinox through Oscar-nominated work on Young Sherlock Holmes, Willow and much more.

According to reports, The Primevals was originally conceived as a vehicle for his stop-motion animation talents during the 1970s. After years on the back burner, Allen finally began developing the film project in the 1990s with producer and Full Moon Features founder Charles Band, for whom Allen had created numerous special effects creatures that now make up the Full Moon cult movie lexicon.

Unfortunately, the movie was never completed, tragically interrupted by Allen’s death from cancer in 1999 at only 54 years old. Since that time, Band and longtime Allen associate Chris Endicott (The Avengers: Infinity War) have worked to complete Allen’s creation. Now David Allen’s Primevals will enjoy a stop-motion animation filled World Premiere at Fantasia as a tribute to the classic films of Ray Harryhausen.

The cast helping to bring Allen’s vision to life includes Juliet Mills, Leon Russom, Robert Cornthwaite, Richard Joseph Paul, Walker Brandt, Tai Thai and Kevin Mangold.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 27th edition with a large and varied program of screenings, workshops, and launch events running from July 20 through August 9, 2023, taking place at the Concordia Hall Cinema, with additional screens at the Cinémathèque Québécoise and Cinéma du Musée.

Charles Band has released an official trailer for the completed film project on the Full Moon Features website. Click on the image below to watch it as part of Band’s latest edition of the Full Moon Universe show.

Related

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For trailer 2 now onlineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Joseph Gordon-LevittSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Guillermo del Toro announces Pacific Rim animated series and moreSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer released for Rian Johnson's LooperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Steve McQueenSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Spy Kids' Alexa Vega no longer a kid in first image from Machete KillsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer for Kickboxer: Retaliation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lambert & Mike TysonSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Universal releases second trailer for Dwayne Johnson action thriller SkyscraperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Bonus clip from season 2 of The Walking Dead hints at future direction of the zombie seriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First look trailer for Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter SoldierSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...