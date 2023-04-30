Wild Style 40th Anniversary and National Hip Hop Museum Induction Ceremony (2023)

The 2023 edition of Five Points Festival will host the 40th Anniversary of the world’s first movie centered on Hip Hop culture, Wild Style. The event will also include a celebration of the seminal film’s official induction into the National Hip-Hop Museum. Some of the luminaries scheduled to appear include Wild Style director and co-writer Charlie Ahearn, along with a legendary gathering of deejays, dancers and musicians, such as Crazy Legs of Rock Steady Crew, Grandmaster Caz, The Cold Crush Brothers, Grand Wizzard Theodore, The Fantastic 5, Patti Astor, and more.

Wild Style centers around Bronx teenager Raymond (Lee Quiñones), a celebrated but anonymous graffiti artist who goes by the pseudonym “Zoro.” Raymond scorns a group of graffiti artists, known as the Union Crew, who have turned their talents to legitimate, commissioned murals on the walls of playgrounds and business establishments. Their graffiti murals attract the attention of Virginia (Patti Astor), a journalist bringing the uptown hip-hop culture to the downtown art world.

The film includes a series of vignettes featuring graffiti artists, rappers and breakers, leading up to a giant rap-break concert in a Lower East Side band shell, for which Raymond is commissioned to paint the backdrop.

Wild Style features a cast of hip hop icons including George ‘Lee’ Quiñones (Raymond ‘Zoro’), Sandra ‘Lady Pink’ Fabara (Rose ‘Lady Bug’), Frederick ‘Fab 5 Freddy’ Braithwaite (Phade), Patti Astor, Andrew ‘Zephyr’ Witten, Busy Bee, Carlos Morales, Alfredo Valez, Niva Kislac, Glenn O’Brien, Johnny ‘Crash’ Matos, Chris ‘Daze’ Ellis, Fred ‘Caz’ Glover, Edwin ‘Obe’ Ortez, Lisa Lee, Henrietta Henry, Pamela Smith, Diane Parker, Lillian ‘Cookie’ Brown, Lil’ Marcky C., Lil’ Sput, Michael Martin, Nathan Ingram, Joe Lewis, Vernon ‘Pookie’ Daniels, Kennedy Lee Howard, Perky B., Dondi White, Jose Ortiz, D.J. AJ, Grandmaster Flash, Grand Wizzard Theodore, Kevie Kev, Master Rob, Ruby Dee, Prince Whipper Whip, Dot-a-Rock, D.J. Charlie Chase, D.J. Toney Tone, Grandmaster Caz, Jerry Dee Lewis (J.D.L.), Almighty K.G., Easy A.D., Grand Mixer DST, Rammellzee, Shockdell, Lil’ Rodney Cee, K.K. Rockwell, D.J. Stevie Steve, Loose Bruce, Sable, Crazy Legs, Frosty Freeze, Prince Ken ‘Rock’ Swift, Mr. Freeze, Take One, Easy Al, Lamar Hill, Kool Moe Dee, William Rice, Kara Vallow, Jeff Warley, and Mr. Wiggles.

Find out more about Five Points Festival 2023 at filmfetish.com/fact/106852.