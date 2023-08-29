Warner Bros. Movie World Opens World's First Horror Maze Based on DCeased DC Comic Series (2023)

Warner Bros. Movie World

Australia > Queensland > > Oxenford Gold Coast

DC Entertainment, Village Roadshow Pictures, Warner Bros.

The DC Comics bestselling comic series DCeased is brought to terrifying life for the first time ever with the Warner Bros. Movie World attraction DCeased Horror Maze. Will you be one of the few to survive the horrors of Darkseid’s anti-life equation? Will the Justice League be the ones to save the Earth or will they be the ones to end it? See your favourite Super Heroes like never before when, what the creators say is the world’s first horror maze, debuts on October 6, 2023.

DCeased Horror Maze first opens as part of the 2023 edition of Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights Halloween attraction at the Queensland, Australia-based theme park. Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights 2023 runs from October 6 through October 28, 2023.