Velvet Underground Plays Trauma Philadelphia with Andy Warhol's Exploding Plastic Inevitable (1968)

On Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th, 1968, The Velvet Underground played Trauma Lounge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The concert included the Andy Warhol performance art piece “Exploding Plastic Enevitable.”

The Exploding Plastic Inevitable Now, or EPI, was a series of multimedia events organized by Andy Warhol, featuring musical performances by The Velvet Underground and Nico, screenings of Warhol’s films, and dancing and performances by members of Warhol’s Factory, including Mary Woronov and Gerard Malanga.