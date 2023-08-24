Universal Monsters: Dracula Comic Issue 2 Released (2023)

Skybound Entertainment, Universal Products and Experiences

Skybound Entertainment, in partnership with Universal Products and Experiences, unveiled the stunning covers for the second issue of Universal Monsters: Dracula. From the all-star Department of Truth duo of James Tynion IV (W0rldtr33, Something is Killing the Children) and Martin Simmonds (Swan Songs), Universal Monsters: Dracula Issue 2 continues the four-issue limited series set to take readers on a thrilling journey through the iconic world of Dracula, inspired by Universal Pictures’ 1931 film. The second issue will be available in comic book shops on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Universal Monsters: Dracula centers on Lucy Weston, who suffers from a mysterious ailment. Dr. Seward calls upon Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Dracula’s thirst goes unquenched.

Bringing a fresh perspective to one of pop culture’s most beloved villains, Universal Monsters: Dracula marks the start of a line-up of Universal Monsters comics. Each series will feature variant covers from some of the best artists working in comics today — Joshua Middleton, Francis Manapul, Julian Totino-Tedesco and Jenny Frison.

Universal Monsters: Dracula Issue 2 will feature main cover art from series artist Martin Simmonds, along with an open to order variant from superstar Francis Manapul (The Flash).