U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Las Vegas Sphere (2023)
Concerts, Experiences, Launches / Openings | Sep 29, 2023
U2 is returning to the stage for a special run of shows marking their first live outing in four years. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is described as an out-of-this-world live music experience which will see the rock band launch the world’s most cutting edge venue – Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
The first show for the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live experience is scheduled to be held on September 29th.
