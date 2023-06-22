U.K. Television Premiere of Gerry Anderson Cult Series UFO (1970)

Century 21 Television, Incorporated Television Company (ITC)

Gerry Anderson’s cult television series UFO centered on the missions of the Supreme Headquarters Alien Defence Organization, which defends Earth from extra-terrestrial threats. UFO starred Ed Bishop, Dolores Mantez, Michael Billington, Ayshea Brough, George Sewell, Keith Alexander, Antonia Ellis, Gary Myers, Gabrielle Drake, Vladek Sheybal, Jon Kelley, Norma Ronald, Wanda Ventham, Grant Taylor, Jeremy Wilkin, Georgina Moon, Harry Baird, Peter Gordeno, Andrea Allan, Anouska Hempel and Steven Berkoff.

UFO premiered in September 1970 on U.K. television.