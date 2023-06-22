U.K. Television Premiere of Gerry Anderson Cult Series UFO (1970)

Television Premieres | Sep 16, 1970

Century 21 Television, Incorporated Television Company (ITC)

Gerry Anderson’s cult television series UFO centered on the missions of the Supreme Headquarters Alien Defence Organization, which defends Earth from extra-terrestrial threats. UFO starred Ed Bishop, Dolores Mantez, Michael Billington, Ayshea Brough, George Sewell, Keith Alexander, Antonia Ellis, Gary Myers, Gabrielle Drake, Vladek Sheybal, Jon Kelley, Norma Ronald, Wanda Ventham, Grant Taylor, Jeremy Wilkin, Georgina Moon, Harry Baird, Peter Gordeno, Andrea Allan, Anouska Hempel and Steven Berkoff.

UFO premiered in September 1970 on U.K. television.

Related

IDW and Xbox team up to adapt Winterworld comic into event seriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New photos from Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the SwordSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Kick-Ass director rumored to be in the running for Star Wars: Episode VII with Harrison Ford returning as Han SoloSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Thalmus RasulalaSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Ridley Scott's sci-fi epic Prometheus coming to disc in three editionsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Frankenstein's monster coming to IMAX screensSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out the full trailer for the Halo live-action television seriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Bruce Willis resurrects iconic John McClane role for Advance Auto Parts short film advertisementSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Warner Bros offers War For the Planet of the Apes director next Batman film to helmSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Tom Cruise sci-fi action thriller Yukikaze will be adapted from epic Japanese novelSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...