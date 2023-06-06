Transformers: Rise of the Beasts New York City Premiere (2023)
U.S. Theatrical Premieres | Jun 5, 2023
United States > New York > Brooklyn > > 11226
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had its New York City premiere at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, June 5th, 2023. In attendance were the cast and filmmakers, including Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Luna Lauren Velez, Cristo Fernández and Director Steven Caple Jr.
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a 1990’s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the battle for earth.
Related
- Date Types: Release Dates > Release Date Theatrical > U.S. Theatrical Release Dates > U.S. Theatrical Premieres
- Companies: Paramount Pictures
- Facilities: Kings Theatre Brooklyn
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 05
- People / Bands: Anthony Ramos | Cristo Fernández | Dominique Fishback | Liza Koshy | Luna Lauren Velez | Michaela Jaé Rodriguez | Pete Davidson | Peter Cullen | Peter Dinklage | Ron Perlman | Steven Caple Jr. | Tobe Nwigwe
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New York > Brooklyn > 11226
- Shows / Movies: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Years: 2023