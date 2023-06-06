Transformers: Rise of the Beasts New York City Premiere (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Premieres | Jun 5, 2023

Kings Theatre Brooklyn

United States > New York > Brooklyn > > 11226

Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had its New York City premiere at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, June 5th, 2023. In attendance were the cast and filmmakers, including Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Luna Lauren Velez, Cristo Fernández and Director Steven Caple Jr.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a 1990’s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the battle for earth.

