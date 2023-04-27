Three Films by Paul Schrader
Special double feature screening of First Reformed and The Card Counter on May 17th, followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Paul Schrader, moderated by Alex Ross Perry. That will be followed by a screening of Master Gardener on May 19th. The Master Gardener screening will include a panel discussion with Schrader, along with actors Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver.
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Screening Series
- Facilities: Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 05 - May > May 17 | 05 - May > May 18 | 05 - May > May 19
- People / Bands: Alex Ross Perry | Joel Edgerton | Paul Schrader | Sigourney Weaver
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New York > 10023
- Shows / Movies: First Reformed | Master Gardener | The Card Counter
- Years: 2023