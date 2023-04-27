Three Films by Paul Schrader

Sponsors

Online Shop Builder

See our industry standard application

Get Your Domain Name

Create a professional website

Animated Handouts

The last business card you ever need

Downright Dapper Neckties

These ties are anything but boring

Three Films by Paul Schrader

www.filmlinc.org

Special double feature screening of First Reformed and The Card Counter on May 17th, followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Paul Schrader, moderated by Alex Ross Perry. That will be followed by a screening of Master Gardener on May 19th. The Master Gardener screening will include a panel discussion with Schrader, along with actors Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver.

Explore More...