The Radical Cinema of Kijū Yoshida Retrospective at Lincoln Center (2023)
Film Screening Series | Dec 1 - Dec 8, 2023
Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center
United States > New York > New York City > > 10023
Presented in partnership with the Japan Foundation, The Radical Cinema of Kijū Yoshida is the most comprehensive collection of Yoshida’s work ever presented in the United States. Each screening in the series is showcased on film, including 35mm and 16mm prints. Among 16 films, the series presents Yoshida’s renowned political trilogy, highlighting pivotal moments in 20th-century Japanese history: Eros + Massacre, his masterpiece; Heroic Purgatory, a complex exploration of an atomic engineer’s revolutionary past; and Coup d’état, a captivating portrait of the infamous militarist Ikki Kita.
Film Titles
- 18 Who Cause a Storm
- A Promise
- A Story Written with Water
- Affair in the Snow
- Akitsu Springs
- Blood Is Dry
- Confessions Among Actresses
- Coup d'état
- Eros + Massacre
- Farewell to the Summer Light
- Flame and Women
- Good-for-Nothing
- Heroic Purgatory
- The Affair (1967 film)
- Women in the Mirror
- Wuthering Heights (1988 film)