The Radical Cinema of Kijū Yoshida Retrospective at Lincoln Center (2023)

Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center

United States > New York > New York City > > 10023

Presented in partnership with the Japan Foundation, The Radical Cinema of Kijū Yoshida is the most comprehensive collection of Yoshida’s work ever presented in the United States. Each screening in the series is showcased on film, including 35mm and 16mm prints. Among 16 films, the series presents Yoshida’s renowned political trilogy, highlighting pivotal moments in 20th-century Japanese history: Eros + Massacre, his masterpiece; Heroic Purgatory, a complex exploration of an atomic engineer’s revolutionary past; and Coup d’état, a captivating portrait of the infamous militarist Ikki Kita.