The Only Funny White Man Comedy Special Streaming Debut (2023)
Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jul 20, 2023
Comedian Geoffrey Asmus releases his debut stand-up comedy special called The Only Funny White Man, exclusively on his Youtube channel. According to reports, Asmus joins a long line of comedians bucking comedy gatekeepers by self-producing and distributing their own specials directly to fans via over-the-top platforms such as Youtube.
Asmus declares “This comedy special is clinically proven to cure low testosterone, premature ejaculation, and most forms of depression. So why not give it a watch and have a good moment for once in your sorry, pathetic life?”
